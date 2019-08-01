Patriots hold 7th practice of training camp, open preseason next week in Detroit

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots held their seventh practice of training camp on Thursday and are one week away from their exhibition opener in Detriot.

Thursday’s session had a lot of mistakes by their offense forcing them to run penalty laps on multiple occasions.

Head coach Bill Belichick understands his team is a ‘work in progress’ since they only have one week of camp under their belts.

“We’re you know, in a time frame where we need to get from basic situations to some specific situations,” Belichick said. “We still have a lot of work to do on a lot of our basic fundamentals and plays but, you know we gotta continue to move on.”

The players and coaches are focused on stringing days together before traveling to Detroit next week, for joint practices with Matt Patricia and the Lions.

“It’s training camp, you know it’s not gonna be where you know anything you did last season,” offensive captain David Andrews said. “You gotta start it over and rebuild it, you know we’ve got a lot to improve on, a lot of work we’ve gotta do, you know clean up.”

The Patriots also have joint practices scheduled in Nashville in two weeks with Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans.

The defending Super Bowl Champions travel to Detroit for their first preseason game against the Lions Thursday, Aug. 8.

