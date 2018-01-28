FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – The journey that began on July 27 with day one of Patriots training camp is complete—the Patriots held their final practice in Foxborough Sunday morning.

The Pats had perfect attendance at Sunday’s practice, including Rob Gronkowski, who continues to progress through the concussion protocol. He was on the field for the second straight day.

“Gronk’s great to have out there, he’s a great player,” Chris Hogan said in the practice locker room.

“He makes a lot of plays and he’s exciting to watch. He’s fun to have out there,” he added.

For the second straight year, the Patriots decided to stay at home Sunday for an extra day of practice before flying out to the Super Bowl on Monday. That plan worked out pretty well last year.

The Patriots will have a send-off Monday morning at Gillette Stadium.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)