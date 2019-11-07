Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans and their families during ceremony at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots going the extra mile to show their support at Gillette Stadium on Thursday by honoring Vietnam Veterans and their families during a special ceremony.

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft and his family, along with players, showed their appreciation at the ceremony.

Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft said, “We are called the Patriots on the field, but all of you are the real Patriots.”

50 Veterans and ten families were presented with pins by Josh Kraft and Patriots Hall of Famer Andre Tippett.

The pins represent the Veterans’ courage, honor, and dedicated service to our nation.

“It’s a constant reminder of how lucky we are and that that we’re all here to be able to do something in celebratory fashion for these great people who have chosen to serve our country,” Tippett said.

Along with a ceremony, veterans were also treated to lunch and a trip to the field.

Vietnam Veteran Wall Langell Jr. said, “We got treated kinda badly when we came back from overseas but things have changed, it’s muchly appreciated.”

The Patriots Foundation also hosted a ceremony for Veterans last year.

