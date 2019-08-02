Patriots’ Julian Edelman shares photo of him handing off a football to his daughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots star Julian Edelman seems to be passing along some of his skills to his daughter.
Edelman shared a photo on Instagram on Friday of him handing a football off to her.
In the caption, he jokingly pretended to run a football play with her.
The caption says, “Ok Lily, we’re going with trips left counter right on one… readdy break #BallSecurityIsJobSecurity.”
Football skills seem to run in the Edelman family.
