FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots organization announced Thursday that they nominated linebacker Kyle Van Noy for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player who takes part in outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as strives for excellence on the field.

Van Noy and his wife, Marissa, started the Van Noy Valor Foundation, which helps initiatives relating to adopted, foster and disadvantaged youth who are in need.

The mission of the foundation is, “Encouraging personal valor in the lives of adopted children, those in foster care and disadvantaged youth by armoring them with success through resources, mentors and opportunities.”

The cause is near to their hearts as Van Noy was adopted as an infant and his wife’s father and younger brother were both adopted, according to the Patriots organization.

“It is a great honor to be nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award,” said Van Noy. “Our foundation was put together so that we can share our stories and promote foster care and adoption and show how beautiful it is. It is meaningful because I have lived it, it is a part me and it is a part of my wife and her family. We understand the process, and we’ve seen the positive outcomes of the situation we are in. We like to share our message and hopefully it inspires other families.”

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft says they are proud to nominate Van Noy for the award.

“We are so proud of Kyle’s accomplishments on the field as a New England Patriot, but even more so of his character and his contributions in the community,” Kraft said. “His Van Noy Valor Foundation has helped countless children and families. He and Marissa are remembering their childhoods and how foster care and adoption positively impacted their lives. Kyle’s personal connection to the reason behind their foundation is inspiring.”

Each NFL team nominates one player, with the winner of the award receiving $250,000 donated to the charity of his choice. All other 31 nominees receive a $50,000 donation in their name donated to the charity of their choice.

