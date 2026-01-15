FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels looks forward to a family affair when his team faces off against the Houston Texans in the NFL Divisional Round Sunday afternoon; he will go head to head with his younger brother Ben McDaniels.

Ben is the Offensive Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach for the Texans.

“Obviously these are interesting situations when you find yourself completing with your sibling, but a little more interesting for my parents than anybody else,” Josh McDaniels said.

Josh McDaniels said he is welcoming the challenge, even if it means going against his family.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity — he’s trying to beat us like we are trying to beat him,” he said. “We compete in almost anything we do honestly, which is kind of fun, and this will be no different. I think this is our fourth time having the opportunity to do this, just a little bit more at stake.”

Sunday’s game is win or go home, and Josh said he is steadfast on landing the Patriots the win and a one-way ticket to the AFC Championship game.

“I’m not competing against him, we’re competing against the Texans,” Josh said. “This will be a hell of a game and it’s going to be an enormous challenge, so one of us will lose and one of us will win, and we know that going into the game. And I’m going to do everything in my power, in my role, to help us win and I’m sure he’s going to do the same.”

Patriots Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs previously played for the Texans, and knows both brothers well.

“They’re a lot similar in regards to how you’re working, the time that you put in, and how serious they take it,” Diggs said. “They both love football. I can tell it’s a little brother rivalry, so we’ll see how Sunday goes if they throw the gloves off or something or talk to each other. They definitely have a lot of similarities on how they approach the game and how serious they are.”

Other players treaded carefully when asked about this sibling rivalry.

“Just wanna go out there and beat them,” said Patriots Runningback Rhamondre Stevenson.

“Shoot I have no words for that right now, I look forward to seeing that though,” said Patriots Runningback TreVeyon Henderson.

