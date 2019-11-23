Patriots pay tribute to military families

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots players showed up to Gillette Stadium Saturday in advance of a special tribute to 26 New England military families.

All of the families have loved ones who died while serving. This weekend, the Patriots Foundation is teaming up with the Tragedy Assistance Program to honor their sacrifice as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service Campaign.

On Saturday, family members shared a meal and crafted wooden American flags to honor their fallen heroes.

“They have a tangible gift to take away from the day, to remember this special day and remember their loved ones,” said Leigh Edmonds of the Tragedy Assistance Program.

And on Sunday, the families will be in the stands as the Patriots dedicate the game in honor of their loved ones, while players wear their initials on their helmets.

