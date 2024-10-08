FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Drake Maye is expected to log his first career start when the Patriots face the Texans on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Maye has not played since the Patriots’ 24-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sept. 19. After another loss to Seattle in Week 4, though, pressure has mounted on team leadership to hand the reins of their offense to Maye.

According to reports from ESPN and several other outlets, Head Coach Jerod Mayo appears ready to elevate Maye.

Maye was selected third overall in this year’s NFL draft and has earned the attention of many fans as a potential new franchise quarterback for a team that has struggled since the departure of Tom Brady.

Maye earned praise through training camp but sat on the sideline through most of New England’s first five games of the season while veteran Jacoby Brissett handled starting duties.

After a week one victory against Cincinnati, Brissett and the Patriots have struggled through a four game losing streak.

With their season on the brink, the Patriots are hoping the 21-year-old Maye will be able to revive an offense that ranks last in the NFL in passing yards per game and second to last in total yards per game.

With a start on Sunday, Maye will become the fourth rookie quarterback to lead an NFL team this season, following the Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders, and the Denver Broncos.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m.

