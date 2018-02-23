Patriots player Matthew Slater serves orders at Quincy Dunkin

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — Customers at the new Dunkin in Quincy got a surprise Friday morning as Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater was behind the cash register.

Slater was on hand at Dunkin Friday to help pass out orders at the drive-thru. He also used the new coffee tap system to pour coffee.

He also signed autographs and posed for pictures for Patriots fans.

