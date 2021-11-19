ATLANTA (WHDH) — New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown had an entire high school football team cheering him on as he faced off against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

Brown had given game tickets to the Westover Comprehensive High School football team and also provided them with bus transportation to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The high school’s mascot happens to also be the Patriots, so the team proudly wore their football jerseys to the game.

The team wrote on Twitter that the game was “an amazing night for our young men.”

Brown graduated from Westover Comprehensive High School in Albany, Georgia back in 2011.

The Patriots went on to beat the Falcons 25-0.

We are back in the ‘Bany! Thank you again to @Trent @TB77Cares for an amazing night for our young men! #WeTheWest #DET pic.twitter.com/wzCB3Uuzny — Westover Football (@WestoverFB) November 19, 2021

