FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — The New England Patriots are dealing with the overwhelming hype associated with the Super Bowl.

“I always tell guys at the end of the day, you know you’re playing a football game. Take everything out of it and focus on our techniques, our execution, our scheme, that way you can got out there and play good football,” said defensive captain Devin McCourty.

Thankfully, two of the New England Patriots’ most important players are getting healthier as they prepare to head to Minneapolis for Super Bowl week.

After getting stitches in his right hand and thumb prior to the AFC championship game last week, quarterback Tom Brady was on the practice field, gripping the ball without a glove on his throwing hand. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also was at practice, returning to workouts after starting the week in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Both are positive signs for New England as the team heads to Minnesota to resume its Super Bowl preparations.

