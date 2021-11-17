BOSTON (WHDH) - A New England Patriots duo gave families something to gobble up this Thanksgiving.

Carl Davis Jr. and Matt Judon hosted a food drive at the Roxbury YMCA on Tuesday in partnership with The Trenchwork Foundation, The Greater Boston Food Bank, YMCA of Greater Boston, The Community Huddle Agency, and with contributions from Hydrate the Hood.

The players distributed 500 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

“I’m just happy that they could come out and get some stuff that they need to spend time with their families,” Judon said.

