BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots teamed up with Goodwill and Stop and Shop to hand out 220 Thanksgiving food baskets to families in need Tuesday.

Players who say they have a lot to be thankful for this year were happy to give back to the community that gives them so much support.

“It’s important that all of us understand that we have to share our good fortune,” Patriots CEO Robert Kraft said. “People are so appreciative and it’s just a great feeling.”

Those who received the overflowing baskets filled with holiday goods at the Goodwill Headquarters in Roxbury have faced significant challenges in their lives, a Patriots spokesperson said. They have all come to Goodwill and enrolled in their job training programs to gain the skills and confidence they need to build better lives for themselves.

“It’s awesome,” one recipient said. “I’m just very excited and appreciative of the opportunities.”

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski was one of the many players who helped pass out the food baskets.

“Life is short. You gotta give back,” he said. “You gotta do good for others and there’s a lot more to life than what happens on Sunday.”

