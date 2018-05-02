Patriots players host training camp at Harvard Stadium for people with disabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Members of the New England Patriots were in Cambridge on Wednesday, taking advantage of the nice weather by hosting a training camp for people living with disabilities.

Nearly 200 high school students with disabilties attended the camp, put on by the Patriots and AccesSport America. The conditioning program is meant to inspire higher function and fitness for children and teenagers with disabilities.

Helping out were Patriots players Dwayne Allen and Patrick Chung. Members of Harvard’s football team also attended to teach the participants about football.

