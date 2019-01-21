KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — Members of the New England Patriots took to social media to celebrate their nail-biter American Football Conference championship win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

A Rex Burkhead touchdown in overtime led the Patriots to victory with a 37-31 win over the Chiefs.

Quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram to share a video of him and tight end Rob Gronkowski as they head to the team’s bus following the game.

Brady and Gronk are seen shrugging at the camera with smirks on their faces before the video switches to game highlights with “Bad Boys for Life” by P. Diddy playing in the background.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a photo of himself on Instagram pointing down the field at Arrowhead Stadium with the caption, “On we go. #TeamDub”

The McCourty twins, Jason and Devin, reposted a video on Instagram of Jason holding the Lamar Hunt Trophy while he yells, “I’m going to the Super Bowl and I’m not a guest of Dev!”

The NFL joined in on the fun on Twitter, posting a cartoon of head coach Bill Belichick and some of the key Patriots players on the team’s plane.

