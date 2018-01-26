Patriots players talk about what keeps them motivated

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Patriots are staying motivated as they try for their sixth Super Bowl ring and 7News asked some players what keeps them going in the days leading up to the big game.

In his Facebook documentary “Tom Vs. Time,” quarterback Tom Brady said he does not need things to motivate him.

“I don’t need exterior motivations. I’m always in competition with myself,” said Brady. He did reveal that he keeps the NFL’s suspension letter he received in the wake of Deflategate.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer said like Brady, he also looks at motivation from within.

“I always look at internal motivators for me. Not getting drafted, getting cut, being told that I wasn’t good enough, those things always motivate you,” said Hoyer.

Patriots players like James White and Patrick Chung said their families motivate them.

“God, family and just being the best me out there,” said White.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)