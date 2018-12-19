FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots continued to give back this holiday season, this time by teaming up with Bass Pro Shops to hand out gifts to children in need Tuesday.

More than 20 current and former players were on-hand to help about 50 children from local homeless shelter programs pick out the perfect gifts for themselves and their families.

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater was one of the players to spread holiday cheer around the store.

“It’s great to see all the kids with smiles on their faces this time of year,” he said. “I’m feeling blessed, and we’re having a good time.”

The event was part of Gifts from the Gridiron, organized by the Patriots foundation.

