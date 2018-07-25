Patriots players to report to training camp in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots players are due to report to training camp in Foxborough Wednesday as the team gears up for the upcoming season.

Head coach Bill Belichick is expected to speak at 8:30 a.m. as players look forward to getting back on the field.

“It’s a grind but you gotta enjoy it,” linebacker Marquis Flowers said. “You gotta enjoy the good and the bad. You can’t just be saying things are fun just when things are going well. What we do in training camp is what’s gonna makes us have fun, that’s win games.”

Questions about some of New England’s star players are still up in the air, including how healthy is wide receiver Julian Edelman after treating his ACL and getting suspended, is tight end ROb Gronkowski happy and how long will quarterback Tom Brady be the man under center as he enters his 19th season?

As for the reported rift within the team, former Patriots players Sebastian Vollmer and Rob Ninkovich say it’s much to do about nothing.

“I don’t think you need to be best buds,” Vollmer said. “I don’t think you need to be best buds with the guy next to you. You gotta have a great working relationship.”

Ninkovich reiterated this statement, saying, “Bill is the boss. You’re not supposed to be best friends with your boss. That’s just not the way it works.”

Training camp is free and open to the public, with the first practice starting at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

