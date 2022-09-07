FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have been training in Miami, where they will kick off the 2022-23 season against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots are looking for a strong start to the year as they go up against a team that swept them last season and has only improved roster-wise since then.

Many eyes will be on the Patriots new-look offense and how Mac Jones’s second year as starting quarterback pans out after a promising rookie season.

Jones was voted one of six captains for the Patriots, along with David Andrews, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Deatrich Wise.

“Titles are titles – I think really good leaders lead no matter what,” Jones said this week.

The quarterback said while he is honored to be considered a leader, he is focused on making not only himself, but the team better going forward.

“Hopefully, some of the younger guys can come to me, whether that be issues and things that they want to get fixed or things that they are struggling with,” he added while speaking to reporters.

Jones and the Patriots have been practicing in South Florida this week as they gear up for their regular season-opener.

“Our first game, you don’t want to start off bad, it can mess up everything,” said wide receiver Devante Parker. “We just want to come in, play fast, you know, get goin’ early.”

Sunday will mark the third year in a row the Patriots will start a season against the Dolphins. Come Sunday, New England’s defense knows they will have their hands full when it comes to Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, a third-year quarterback who is 3-0 against the Pats.

“Productive player, knows how to use his weapons, receivers, backs, makes a lot of good critical plays,” Head Coach Bill Belichick assessed.

“I don’t really gotta admire his game, I just gotta face him, you know, he’s an opponent,” said linebacker Matthew Judon.

Kick-off for Sunday’s season-opener is 1 p.m.

