Patriots prepare for final preseason game amid roster shakeups

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots will finish off their preseason after taking on the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium Thursday night.

The reining Super Bowl champions are just one game away from the regular season, in which they will try to defend their title.

“The Giants will be a good opportunity for us to continue to make some progress to be ready to go in a couple of weeks,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “I think we’re moving along.”

The Patriots recently made a pair of trades to their offensive line following reports that their starting center, David Andrews, could be sidelined due to blood clots in his lung.

He is expected to miss most, if not all, of the regular season.

“There’s a lot of moving parts at this time of year, so I don’t think anybody really knows,” Belichick said. “There’s other factors externally that could affect us as well. We don’t know what those are, so we’ll just see how it goes and try to do the best we can and put together the most competitive team we can this year and I don’t know exactly how that’s going to work out.”

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. Saturday to make any trades or changes to their roster.

Their first regular season game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.

