MUNICH (AP) — Patriots quarterback Drake Maye went to the locker room in the first quarter with an ankle injury shortly after being sacked by Aidan Hutchinson, who also went for evaluation after the play on Sunday.

Tommy DeVito replaced Maye for New England’s second drive.

Hutchinson sacked Maye on third down at the Detroit 15-yard line on New England’s first drive. Andy Borregales then kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Hutchinson grabbed his right knee after jumping and landing while celebrating. He went to the locker room for evaluation.

Both players were listed as questionable to return.

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