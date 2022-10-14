FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Once again, it’s unclear who will be the Patriots quarterback as they head to Cleveland to face the Browns Sunday.

Mac Jones was still limited at practice due to a high ankle sprain, but his teammates said he’s doing everything he can to get back out on the field.

In the meantime, Bailey Zappe is ready to start Sunday if needed.

Coach Bill Belichick said Friday he can’t say yet who will start for the Pats.

“If it feels great today, and tomorrow it feels great, then we’re good to go,” Belichick said. “That’s why Saturday’s an important day in this whole process. I know everyone wants a definite answer, but it’s just totally unrealistic to be able to do that.”

The Pats’ game day injury report is expected to be released Friday afternoon.

