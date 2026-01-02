BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Drake Maye enters the final week of the regular season as the odds on favorite to win the MVP. Maye can cement the award with another strong showing Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Maye, in his second-year, surpassed Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford as the MVP favorite last week when he lit up the New York Jets defense for a career-high five touchdowns. He became the first Patriots player to throw for five scores in a game since Tom Brady did so in 2017.

Maye also reached 4,000 passing yards for the season in the rout of the Jets, and is up to 30 touchdown passes.

The 23-year-old said he owes a lot of his success to his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

“He does a great job of preparing me during the week, you know, him and Ashton,” said Maye. “During the week of finding answers and, ‘hey if they do this, or we may expect them to do this, you know, do that.’ And little things that go a long way in preparation and it all starts with you know practice. You know he really takes practice very seriously, and I think that’s one of the greatest things about him.”

Maye is also the first player in NFL history to have multiple games in a single season with more than 200 passing yards, at least two passing touchdowns, and a 90 percent completion percentage or higher.

