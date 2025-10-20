FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is showing no signs of the so-called “sophomore slump,” in fact, the 23-year-old out of University of North Carolina is on a roll.

On Sunday, Maye threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans 31-13 in head coach Mike Vrabel’s first game against the franchise that fired him in January 2024.

“Maye, he’s looking crazy. The deep ball looking perfect, he’s so confident, it’s great,” said Jeremy Gansey, a Patriots fan from Chatham. “He looks like a different player out there. He looks like he’s seeing the field better, making a lot better decisions quicker, looking good.”

In New England, fans said they are excited about Maye’s success, and the team’s chances in the post season.

“He’s doing a great job and I’m ready for the next big thing right now,” said Greg Gomes, a Patriots fan from Avon.

Maye topped Tom Brady Sunday in highest single game pass completion rate by completing 21 of his 23 passes, for a 91.3% success rate versus the Titans. Brady went 23 of 26 for an 88.5% versus the Jaguars in 2009.

“He’s insanely accurate, he makes the throws, and there’s really not many throws he can’t make,” said Ryan Eysie, a Patriots fan and recent Boston College graduate.

Maye is also the first patriots quarterback to have three games completing 80 percent of his passes or more in a single season, and he still has months left to do even better.

“It was like, ‘wow you’re pulling it off!'” said Debbie Loomer, a Patriots fan from Western Massachusetts. “He’s legit and has someone who can coach him.”

