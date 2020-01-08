FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hinted in a recent social media post that he will be returning to the National Football League next season but he didn’t say for which team.

In a post on Facebook and Instagram, Brady wrote that fans will find him “in the arena again.”

“In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again,” Brady wrote. “And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.”

The star quarterback, who recently lost a wildcard playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, also thanked his fans for their unconditional support over the past two decades.

“I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, and an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way,” he continued.

Speculations have been swirling about what the future holds for Brady.

He told reporters after the playoff loss that retirement at this time would be “pretty unlikely.”

Brady is set to be an unrestricted free agent ahead of next season.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)