New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with a fan as he leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game ti the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he’s remaining “open-minded” about the possibility of playing for another team next season.

The six-time Super Bowl champion will become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 following his 20-year career with the Patriots.

When asked by Westwood One radio if he would be willing to play for another team, Brady said, “I’m open-minded about the process and, at the same time, I love playing football and want to continue to play and do a great job, so I’m looking forward to what’s ahead, whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

He added that in the meantime, he’s still decompressing from last season by spending time with his family.

Brady also said that he planned on enjoying the AFC and NFC Championship games as a fan.

The Kansas City Chiefs ended up coming out on top of the AFC Championship, while the San Francisco 49ers won the NFC Championship.

