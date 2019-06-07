FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans have the opportunity to win an authentic Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.

The Patriots organization announced the raffle a day after players, coaches, staff members and team executives each received the largest Super Bowl championship ring ever made.

The rings feature more than 400 diamonds and 20 blue sapphires, combining for a total weight of 9.85 carats.

Fans can enter to win an original piece of Patriots history, which includes a personalized engraving of the winner’s last name, by purchasing raffle tickets on the Patriots website.

Tickets cost $10 a piece, $25 for five, $100 for 50 and $500 for 500.

All proceeds go towards the New England Patriots Foundation.

The lucky winner will be drawn on Oct. 1.

