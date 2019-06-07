FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the 2018 New England Patriots received a blinged-out Super Bowl LIII championship ring featuring more than 400 diamonds during a private ceremony at chairman and CEO Robert Kraft’s home Thursday night.

The ring, given to players, coaches, staff and team executives, is the largest Super Bowl ring ever made.

Memorabilia manufacturer Jostens crafted the 10-karat gold ring, which shows the iconic Patriots logo through custom-cut red and blue stones.

The logo is surrounded by 38 diamonds with an additional diamond set in the star, representing two NFL records reached by the Patriots with their Super Bowl LIII win — the franchise’s 37th playoff victory and their profound accomplishment of becoming the second team in NFL history to win six Super Bowls.

The logo rests atop six Lombardi trophies, set with 123 diamonds and accented with a marquise-cut diamond.

The trophies are surrounded by an additional 108 pave-set diamonds, which represent the number of practices in the 2018 campaign.

The phrase “world champions” is displayed on top of the ring, with 76 more diamonds adorning the edges.

There are also 20 round blue sapphires, showing the Patriots 20 AFC East division championships.

The Super Bowl score, along with the rally cry of “still here” are etched onto one side of the ring.

The other side has the players’ uniform number encrusted in diamonds, along with their name above Gillette Stadium’s signature lighthouse and bridge.

The interior of the ring reads “we are all Patriots” above Kraft’s signature and the date attributed to thoise famous words.

Overall, the ring features an average of 416 round diamonds and 6 marquise-cut diamonds for a weight of 8.25 carats. The 20 round, genuine blue sapphires bring the carat weight up to 9.85.

Patriots fans can capture their piece of Super Bowl LIII championship bling through Jostens’ website.

