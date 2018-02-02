Patriots relatives volunteer at Minnesota food bank

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHDH) — The wives and other family members of the Patriots helped give back, volunteering at a food bank in Minnesota.

Before watching the Patriots take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, their family members did some community service on Friday. The group packed rice for families in need at a food bank.

“It’s important because when others help you throughout your life, you want to reach back and help some others as well,” said Tyrone White, James White’s father.

Among those helping out at the food bank was Peri Solder, Nate Solder’s mother. Her son is the Patriots’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his countless hours of community service. Solder said she could not be more proud of him.

“To me, that is more important than winning the game. Giving back to the community and being man of the year,” said Solder.

The Patriots Foundation also donated $5,000 to the Second Harvest Heartland.

