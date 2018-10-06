Patriots release defensive back Cyrus Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have released defensive back Cyrus Jones.

New England announced the move Saturday, ending Jones’ second stint with the team.

A second-round pick by the Patriots in 2016, he was released at the end of training camp and signed by the Baltimore Ravens as a practice squad player.

New England re-signed him Sept. 19 with starting safety Patrick Chung recovering from a concussion. Jones appeared in two games, recording one tackle and returning five punts for 45 yards.

