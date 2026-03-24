The New England Patriots will have a new backup for quarterback Drake Maye this upcoming season.

On Monday the team released Josh Dobbs, who served as Maye’s backup last season during their run to the Super Bowl. The decision comes two weeks after the Patriots signed Tommy DeVito, their third quarterback in 2025, to a two-year extension worth up to $7.4 million with $2 million guaranteed.

The Patriots also announced the signing of offensive tackle James Hudson III and cornerback Kindle Vildor.

Dobbs appeared in four games last season in New England, completing 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards.

He now will be in search of a job with what could be his seventh NFL team since being selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Dobbs spent two seasons with the Steelers and has spent time with Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, San Francisco and New England.

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