FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots released longtime center David Andrews on Thursday, the latest move in the remaking of the roster under coach Mike Vrabel.

With the departure of Andrews there are now no remaining offensive starters from the Patriots’ 2018 Super Bowl championship team.

An undrafted free agent in 2015, the 32-year-old veteran earned the starting center job and spent nine seasons in New England, also winning a championship ring with the team in 2016. Andrews played in 124 regular-season games with 121 starts with the Patriots and played in 12 postseason games with 10 starts, including three straight Super Bowls.

He missed the entire 2019 season after blood clots were found in his lungs. He also had his 2024 season cut short after a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft praised the role Andrews, who was elected as a captain eight times, played with the franchise.

“David Andrews’ career success is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve,” Kraft said. “The importance of his leadership during his career cannot be overstated.”

Andrews had one year remaining on the two-year contract extension he signed in 2024.

