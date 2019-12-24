Patriots rookie Chase Winovich pays off lunch debt for hometown school district

Patriots rookie Chase Winovich is giving back to his home town.

The defensive end paid off all students’ free and reduced lunch debt in his home school district of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.

Winovich said it was great to give back to his community.

Before the 2019 draft, Winovich told reporters he was going to buy his mom a new car as a way to thank her for everything she’s done for him. In November, the 24-year-old gave her the car.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)