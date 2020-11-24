FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead confirmed that he won’t be coming back to the football field until 2021 after suffering an injury in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Burkhead was carted off the field in the third quarter after a knee-to-helmet collision with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby.

He tweeted on Tuesday, “Appreciate the support and all those who have reached out the past couple of days. Look forward to coming back better than ever in 2021.”

The Patriots went on to lose against the Texas, 27-20.

