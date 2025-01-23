QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers’ trial began in Quincy Thursday morning.

When Peppers was being booked on assault and strangulation charges stemming from an incident at his Braintree apartment, officers said they found a plastic bag in his wallet. When asked what was inside, they said Peppers admitted it was cocaine.

Peppers is also facing allegations of domestic violence. He is accused of choking a woman and smashing her head against a wall. She also claimed Peppers pushed her down a flight of stairs. He has pleaded not guilty to such charges.

Peppers will remain on probation as a result of the drug charge. He will also need to remain drug free with screenings by the NFL substance abuse program. However, he remains on the Patriots roster.

He was put on the exempt list, missing seven games this past season. Peppers was allowed to return to the field toward the end of the season. His current contract runs through 2027.

The alleged victim was testifying Thursday morning.

