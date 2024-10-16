WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots special teams star Brenden Schooler was honored Tuesday night with the Legend’s Ball in Wrentham.

The Hockomock Area YMCA gave him the award for his work creating an inclusive community for children and adults living with special needs.

Schooler said he’s proud to be a part of a cause he’s so passionate about.

“It’s a true honor not just to be at the event but to be recognized at the event, just for doing stuff I like to do,” he said. “I’m in the community as often as I can be, to be here with them, with all the work we do together its really special.”

More than 1,600 people living with special needs have been able to participate in YMCA programs thanks to the money raised at the Legend Ball.

