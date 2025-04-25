The New England Patriots selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, Campbell was a three-year starter for the Tigers and a first-team All-America selection as a junior last season. He was a three-time All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Campbell played 37 of his 38 college games at left tackle and logged 2,451 snaps. He allowed just two sacks over the past two seasons, and now his job will be to protect the blind side of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who’s entering his second season.

He would form a beefy combination with 6-3, 350-pound Mike Onwenu, the Patriots’ starter on the right side.

Campbell said previously that he had numerous chances to talk with the Patriots ahead of the draft and developed a rapport with the coaching staff.

New England finished 4-13 and missed the playoffs for third straight time last season, leading owner Robert Kraft to fire coach Jerod Mayo after one season and hire former Patriots player and Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots’ offensive line ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season in pass-block win rate (51%) and was 31st in run-block win rate (67%).

That should improve with Campbell, who has said his favorite thing about football is the physicality that takes place on the offensive line. He should fit in with the attacking style that Vrabel said he wants to implement.

