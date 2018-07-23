Patriots sign 1st-round draft pick Sony Michel

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have signed first-round draft pick Sony Michel, a running back out of Georgia.

Michel, 23, was selected 31st overall. The 5-foot, 11-inch, 215-pound running back finished third on Georgia’s all-time rushing list (3,688 yards).

As a senior in 2017, Michel played 14 games with two starts and finished with 1,227 yards on 156 carries (7.9 avg.). Michel was named one of the four team captains and earned co-offensive Most Valuable Player honors.

The details of the signing were not immediately released.

