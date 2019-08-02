Patriots sign free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced that they have signed free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith on Friday.

Terms of the contract were not announced, according to the Patriots.

Meredith, 26, is 6 ft. 3 in., 207 pounds and was released by New Orleans on Monday.

He has played in 31 games with 11 starts and has 86 receptions for 1,122 yards and five touchdowns.

He is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Chicago (2015-17) and New Orleans (2018).

Originally he entered the NFL as a free agent with Chicago out of Illinois State in 2015.

His most productive season came in 2016 when he caught 66 passes for 888 yards with four touchdowns for the Bears.

After missing the 2017 season due to an injury suffered in preseason, Meredith signed with New Orleans as a restricted free agent.

He was limited to just six games in 2018 and finished with nine receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown for the Saints.

#Patriots sign free agent WR Cameron Meredith. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)