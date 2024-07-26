FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a contract extension, head coach Jerod Mayo said before Friday’s practice.

The 28-year-old Peppers is entering his third season with the Patriots. Last year, he recorded two interceptions and made 78 tackles in 15 games.

“I am very happy for Peppers and for his family, and also for our team and the organization,” Mayo said. “He really embodies everything that we want on the field, you know, he’s very selfless. He’s out there flying around all the time and it’s good to get that deal done.”

Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons from 2019-21.

“He brings passion, he brings that energy each and every day. He’s one of our best communicators on defense along with Dug (fellow safety Kyle Dugger),” Mayo said. “I feel very good about that safety room as a whole.”

Peppers is the latest member of the Patriots to either be re-signed or receive a contract extension in advance of the 2024 season. Two New England players who are on the last years of their respective deals are seeking to be taken care of — edge rusher Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

“It’s frustrating, but I’m going to let my agent Drew (Rosenhous) handle it. He’s been doing it for a long time,” Godchaux said after Friday’s practice. “Of course you want to get paid, but they deserve it. I’m never going to be jealous of my teammates.”

