Two-time Super Bowl winner Trey Flowers will be back in a Patriots uniform this coming season after New England signed the 29-year-old linebacker for the upcoming season.

The team announced Flowers’s return on Tuesday. Details on the deal have not yet been released, but the news came days after the player was recently seen at Gillette Stadium.

Flowers spent the first four seasons of his career in New England after the Patriots selected the Arkansas player in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

He was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in 2016 and 2018 before inking a five-year deal with the Detroit Lions. He was later released in 2022 and signed with the Miami Dolphins where was placed on injured reserve in October after four games.

Flowers’s career includes 79 games played with 265 total tackles, 31.5 sacks and 10 forced fumble recoveries. His postseason play with the Patriots featured 39 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

