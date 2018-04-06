(WHDH) — Patriots wide receiver Julien Edelman spoke out about stopping a potential school shooting.

The Patriots star was in Texas when a college student in Buffalo alerted him to a threatening post on his Instagram page.

The threat read: “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news.”

Edelman called his assistant after seeing the post.

She took a screenshot and alerted police, who traced the threat to a 14-year-old boy in Michigan.

During a television interview, Edelman described what happened.

“At first I was like, I don’t know if this is real. Literally like 15, 20 minutes went by and I’m like, that’s kinda weird, especially with what’s going on with all these other school shootings and this world that we’re living in now,” he explained. “I called Shannon and she ended up calling the authorities. Thankfully we were able to get the authorities on it.”

Police in Michigan said the teen admitted to posting the threat and is now facing charges.

