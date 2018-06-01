FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots players taking part in the offseason team activities Thursday say they enjoy playing for New England.

This response comes after former Patriots player Cassisus Marsh told the San Francisco Chronicle that he hated playing for the team.

“I didn’t enjoy any of my time there, you know what I’m saying?” Marsh said. “It made me, for the first time in my life, think about not playing football because I hated it that much.”

Current players, like safety Devin McCourty and specials team captain Matthew Slater, did not share a similar opinion.

“I mean, I get it. Cass had a frustrating time here; I didn’t,” McCourty said. “I didn’t think he would get released here and say New England was the time of his life and that he can’t wait to try and come back someday.”

“Well certainly everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Slater said. “I’ve had the thrill of a lifetime playing here; been able to live out my boyhood dream.”

Marsh played nine games with the Patriots last season.

