Patriots star player are helping to spread the love this Valentine’s Day.

The organization has posted some humorous, downloadable Valentine’s Day cards on Patriots.com.

Danny Amendola is pictured on a card that reads: “You and me? That could be clutch.”

Several other players are featured on the cards, including Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.

Head coach Bill Belichick even makes an appearance on one.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)