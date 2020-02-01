Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore named NFL Defensive Player of the Year

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) celebrates his interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

New England defensive back Stephon Gilmore was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Saturday, becoming the first Patriot to get that honor.

Gilmore finished the year with an NFL-best six interceptions and was an All-Pro first team selection.

Gilmore is the first defensive back to win the award since Troy Polamalu in 2010 and the first Patriot to win it since it was established in 1971.

