Patriots superfans taking team pride to a new level

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans are never shy about showing their support for their team. But some superfans take their dedication to the team a little further.

One very confident Patriots fan decided to put it in ink, getting a Super Bowl LIII champions tattoo before the season began.

“I wouldn’t have gotten a tattoo if I didn’t believe in it,” Brian Babikian said. “I wouldn’t have gotten a tattoo if I didn’t truly believe in this team.”

The tattoo may not seem like much of a gamble now as the Patriots head to Atlanta for the Super Bowl, but Babikian got the tattoo in August before the season even started.

A Rams fan got a similar tattoo — meaning at least one fan may have some tattoo regret come Monday morning.

One young New England Patriots fan showed his support for his team with a fresh new haircut, complete with the Super Bowl and New England Patriots logos on the sides.

“I was like, let’s do it,” said Liam McGuire, 7, who gets a new Pats logo designed into his haircut every year the team goes to the postseason. “To make the Patriots win.”

A Malden woman is getting ready for the Super Bowl by stitching together her own good luck charm.

Charlene Caulfield put together a quilt to honor the five-time Super Bowl champions. The quilt tells the story of the team’s big wins, and she’s hoping it will soon include a sixth championship title.

“I’ve been called a superfan, I guess I’m a die-hard fan,” Caulfield said. “I will always be a fan of theirs.”

From celebrations to superstitions, every one of these superfans agrees on one thing — they’re hoping for a win Sunday night.

