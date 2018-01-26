FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - For one reason or another, the Patriots are able to see something in certain players that other teams don’t and it usually works out in their favor.

These diamonds in the rough found a home with the New England Patriots.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler signed as a rookie after not being selected in the draft.

Defensive lineman Eric Lee was cut from both the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Running back Dion Lewis was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles and cut from the Cincinnati Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

Chris Hogan spent time with four other teams before landing in New England.

These players now make major contributions to a team that’s headed to the Super Bowl.

“It’s just opportunity. A lot of success in this league is based on if you’re given an opportunity or not, and I think they give guys the opportunity to compete and earn a job here,” said Lewis.

Regardless of the journey that got them here, Patriots players said when they arrived, they immediately knew this team was special.

