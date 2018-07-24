BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski got up close and personal with sharks in the Bahamas.

Gronkowski, joined by a team of scientists, appeared in Monday’s Discovery Channel show “Monster Tag” as part of the 30th anniversary of Shark Week.

“What is going through my mind is probably what is going through everyone else’s mind, ‘What the heck am I doing?'” Gronkowski said.

A person onboard the boat reminded Gronkowski to take the diving very serious, calling it the Super Bowl of shark diving.

The star Patriots player stripped down into tight bathing bottoms with an image of a shark on the back before hopping into a wetsuit and going into the shark-infested water.

“I see a tiger shark just swam by me at about 5 feet,” Gronkowski recalled. “Being underwater with a shark, I’ve never had my heart beat feel like that ever before.”

Gronkowski was joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

