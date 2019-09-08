Patriots to unveil 6th banner ahead of season opener against the Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium is quiet now but that won’t be the case later as excitement builds for fans to see the New England Patriots unveil their sixth championship banner ahead of their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots and Steelers are the only two NFL franchises to have six Super Bowl victories.

Fans will be packing the parking lot for tailgating before heading into the stadium for tonight’s big match up.

Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m.

