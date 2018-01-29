PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - The Patriots will be traveling in style to Minnesota as they touch down in their private plane.

Players and staff will ride in one of the team’s private planes that were purchased over the summer.

The Boeing 767 is decked out in Patriots colors with the five Super Bowl trophies won by the team shown on the tail of the plane.

“The outside of it looks really cool and the fact that we all get first class seats is very exciting,” said kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Every player has an assigned seat on the plane; Brady does not have a window seat.

